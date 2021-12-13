Omicron

Travellers less spooked by variant

  • Published
    36 min ago

The emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant late last month had triggered a spike in flight booking cancellations. But the number is falling, with borders remaining largely open.

Industry observers expect many travellers to continue with their immediate plans for the year-end holiday season, despite some recent tightening of testing requirements.

Two-way air travel without quarantine still remains in place with most of the countries that Singapore has vaccinated travel lane arrangements with.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 13, 2021, with the headline 'Travellers less spooked by variant'.
