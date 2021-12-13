Flight cancellation rates fall as fears about Omicron ease

Travellers seem less spooked now by Omicron, with fewer of them cancelling their flights compared with when the Covid-19 variant first emerged.

The cancellation rate for flight bookings into Singapore has fallen to 41 per cent as at last Wednesday, after peaking at 58 per cent on Dec 2, air travel analytics firm ForwardKeys told The Straits Times.

For outbound flight bookings, cancellations peaked at 48 per cent on Nov 30, and have since come down to 42 per cent.

The current figures, however, remain higher than the cancellation rates of about 28 per cent before Omicron was identified.

The identification of the variant, which has an unprecedented number of mutations, had triggered fears of another wave of damaging border closures late last month.

It had also sparked concern about the viability of Singapore's vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) in facilitating quarantine-free travel.

But the worst-case scenario of large-scale border closures has been avoided thus far, despite an initial flurry of stricter border restrictions.

Experts expect most travellers to proceed with their plans for the traditional year-end holiday season despite the additional inconvenience and uncertainty.

Mr Jameson Wong, Asia-Pacific vice-president of strategic clients and partnerships at ForwardKeys, said: "The new border restrictions or testing requirements introduced both in Singapore and overseas are unlikely to significantly dampen the first waves of travellers who can no longer wait or do not want to wait."

But the changing rules will likely discourage the large group of people who are still uncertain about travelling during the pandemic, Mr Wong added.

Local budget carrier Jetstar Asia, which will offer VTL flights from six destinations by Dec 21, said it continues to see strong demand for its VTL services in spite of news about Omicron.

Meanwhile, seats on several Singapore Airlines (SIA) VTL flights for this month are no longer being sold. SIA said that this means that there are no longer available seats on those flights, taking into account the daily VTL passenger quota.

Both SIA and its budget arm, Scoot, declined to comment on the impact of Omicron on passenger bookings.

So far, in terms of VTL countries that have opened up to Singapore, only Australia and India have reintroduced quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Singapore. But India lifted the quarantine requirement last Thursday.

Several countries, including Singapore and the United States, have also tightened testing requirements.

Experts and airlines that spoke to The Straits Times said that in spite of the extra restrictions that could deter some travellers, VTLs remain relevant.

Mr Philip Goh, the International Air Transport Association's regional vice-president for the Asia-Pacific, said the VTLs have an important role to play in promoting confidence in the restarting of international travel.

"The gradual expansion of VTLs restores global connectivity as more cities are reconnected using vaccination and testing as primary control mechanisms," he said.

"This is significant, especially when a large part of Asia remained largely closed to international travel."

Mr James Jordan, an aviation lawyer at international law firm HFW, noted that preliminary reports have indicated that Omicron may have less severe symptoms and outcomes than previous variants.

If these reports are confirmed, a continued and sustained reopening of international travel utilising VTLs would seem sensible, he said.

But in the longer term, the aviation industry and governments worldwide will have to come to a consensus in terms of what safe air travel looks like, Mr Jordan added.

"From an industry perspective, it creates a challenging and costly operational environment when laws and regulations are in a constant state of flux and differ for every jurisdiction in which the airlines operate," he said.

"For the travelling public, even where travel is permitted and possible, such as through VTLs, the administrative challenges and costs associated with testing will serve to act as a practical and psychological deterrent."