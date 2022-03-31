Travel insurance for short-term visitors to Singapore no longer a must: CAAS

SINGAPORE - From Friday (April 1), compulsory travel insurance is no longer required for fully vaccinated short-term visitors entering Singapore.

This is applicable for those coming to Singapore under the Ministry of Health's General Travel Category countries or region by air, land and sea borders, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore on Thursday.

Children aged 12 and below and not fully vaccinated are allowed to enter Singapore under similar measures as fully vaccinated adults.

Travel insurance was required previously to help ensure that short-term visitors will be able to pay for the cost of their medical treatment in Singapore should they be suspected of being infected with Covid-19 or require medical treatment for Covid-19.

The requirement was for a minimum coverage of $30,000 and could be purchased from insurers who are based in Singapore or abroad.

Singapore announced last Thursday that most Covid-19-related measures will be lifted for fully vaccinated visitors from April 1, with testing and quarantine requirements streamlined under a simplified Vaccinated Travel Framework.

Travellers are considered fully vaccinated only when they have received the full regime of World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing of Covid-19 vaccines at least two weeks prior to arriving in Singapore, and have met the minimum dose interval periods.

The latest information relating to requirements for travelling to, through and from Singapore are available at ICA's website.

Visitors looking to travel to Singapore can use the automated self-help tool on the page to determine the latest entry and health requirements based on the person's individual profile.