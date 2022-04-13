S'poreans, long-term pass holders coming from Johor exempted from filling SG Arrival Card

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans and long-term pass holders who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to fill up a health declaration when entering the country via its land checkpoints.

The move takes effect from Friday (April 15).

But all travellers arriving in Singapore via air or sea will have to continue to fill up the SG Arrival Card.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (April 13) morning the move to waive the SG Arrival Card requirement at the land borders takes into account the volume of traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

It added that this waiver will provide greater convenience to eligible travellers, particularly those who cross the borders daily for employment and studies.

To qualify, eligible travellers must not have travelled to any country or region in the restricted category in the last seven days.

Countries in the restricted category are deemed by Singapore to place visitors at a higher risk of Covid-19 infection. No countries are on the list at the moment.

Those vaccinated against Covid-19 in Singapore must have their vaccination status reflected in the TraceTogether or HealthHub apps.

For those vaccinated outside of Singapore, their vaccination record must be entered into the Ministry of Health’s registry upon their first entry into the country.

This can be done via submitting their digital overseas vaccination certificate through the ICA’s vaccination check portal before arriving in Singapore.

If they only possess a non-digital overseas vaccination certificate or are unable to submit their digital certificate online, they will have to present their vaccination certificate to ICA officers at the manual immigration counters upon arrival.

All other travellers arriving via the land checkpoints are still required to submit their health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-Service within three days of their arrival in Singapore.

This group includes non-fully vaccinated Singapore residents and long-term pass holders, as well as all short-term visitors.