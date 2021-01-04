TPE slip road towards Loyang Avenue affected by landslip partially reopened

SINGAPORE - The slip road on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) affected by a landslip triggered by heavy rain over the weekend has been partially reopened.

Repair work has been completed and one lane reopened to traffic while the lane nearer the landslip is being kept closed as a precaution, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) noted in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 4).

The landslip last Saturday beside the TPE slip road heading towards Loyang Avenue caused seven railings by a monsoon drain to give way.

A video of the slip was circulating on social media.

Motorists heading to Loyang, Pasir Ris or Tampines can take alternative exits at Pasir Ris Drive 12, Pasir Ris Drive 8 or Tampines Avenue 12 or Upper Changi Road North, the LTA added.

The LTA said on Sunday that preliminary investigations showed that the stability of the slip road was not affected.

A wet start to the year triggered landslides and flooding across the island, with areas in Havelock, Fort Canning and Loyang cordoned off as repair work began.

A 22m-high tree on the slope of Fort Canning Hill crashed down after a heavy storm, damaging a section of the escalators connecting Fort Canning MRT to the hill's peak.

A muddy mess was also seen at the foot of a slope that connects Outram Secondary School to the Furama Riverfront Hotel.

The Singapore Land Authority said in an earlier statement that an engineer assessed that the slope was stable. It has been covered with canvas sheets before repair work is carried out. The debris at the foot of the slope has also been cleared up.



A 22m-high tree on the slope of Fort Canning Hill crashed down after a heavy storm. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



There were also minor landslips at Kusu Island, Lazarus Island and St John's Island last Saturday.

The wet weather is set to persist, with rainfall for the first half of this month expected to be above average over most parts of the island, the Meteorological Service Singapore said.