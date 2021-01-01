Temperature dips below 22 deg C in some parts of island, flood warning at 5 places on New Year's Day

People crossing Coleman street in the rain on Jan 1, 2021.
People crossing Coleman street in the rain on Jan 1, 2021.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
People crossing Victoria Street in the rain on Jan 1, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Moderate thundery showers are forecast in the afternoons on most days for the next two weeks.
Moderate thundery showers are forecast in the afternoons on most days for the next two weeks.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
SINGAPORE - Temperatures fell below 22 deg C in parts of Singapore due to prolonged moderate to heavy rain since Friday morning (Jan 1).

Cool weather was felt in several locations in Singapore, with temperatures dropping to 21.2 deg C at Bukit Timah, 21.4 deg C at Admiralty and 21.9 deg C at Kovan.

Heavy rain in parts of the island also sparked warnings of potential flash floods at five locations on Friday afternoon.

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post at around 12.55pm that the public should avoid Jalan Seaview and Mountbatten Road for the next one hour as water levels in drains and canals in these areas had reached 90 per cent.

In an update, PUB added Siang Kuang Avenue and Langsat Road / Lorong 105 Changi at around 1.40pm, as well as West Coast Road at 1.58pm to the list of locations.

On Thursday, the Meteorological Service Singapore said that Singapore is set for a cool and windy start of the year, with periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Moderate thundery showers are forecast in the afternoons on most days for the next two weeks.

Heavy and widespread thunderstorms are also expected on a few days.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of January is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

