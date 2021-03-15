For Subscribers
News analysis
Singapore-Australia travel bubble might just work
SINGAPORE - Come July, Singapore and Australia could become the first countries to use "Covid vaccine passports" for travel within a "bubble" of these two nations.
However, as the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, everything is at a very preliminary and exploratory stage at present. Australians are already allowed to transit via Singapore without quarantine, provided they comply with Singapore's safety protocols.
