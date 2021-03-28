Power fault causes disruption between Serangoon and Sengkang stations on North East Line

SINGAPORE - A power fault has disrupted train services between Serangoon and Sengkang MRT stations on the North East Line on Sunday (March 28).

In a tweet at 7.18am, SBS Transit said free bus rides are available at the affected stations. It also apologised for the disruption.

At 8.07am, the transport operator said train services are available between HarbourFront and Serangoon stations, while free bus rides are available between Serangoon and Punggol.

"Recovery work is in progress. We are sorry," SBS Transit tweeted.

