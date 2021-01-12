SIA staff to get Covid-19 vaccine from Jan 13

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) staff have been offered Covid-19 vaccinations by the Government, in the latest step forward in Singapore's vaccination exercise.

The carrier is believed to be the first in the world to offer its staff the option to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

An SIA spokesman said on Tuesday (Jan 12) evening that the vaccine is available to Singapore-based staff who are currently on a rostered routine testing programme which requires them to be regularly tested for the Covid-19 virus.

"Those who are eligible include cabin crew, pilots, airport-based staff whose job requires them to interact with passengers, and selected engineering staff," said the spokesman.

"Participation is voluntary, and the SIA Group strongly encourages all eligible staff to take up this offer."

The vaccination exercise will start on Wednesday at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 4.

Singapore’s nationwide vaccination drive began on Dec 30 last year. Among those who have been vaccinated so far are Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, healthcare workers and Home Team officers.

The country’s chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, has said that Covid-19 vaccination centres, which allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily, will be ready soon. He added that vaccinations will also be given at polyclinics and general practitioner clinics.

An SIA cabin crew member and a pilot had last month tested positive for Covid-19, which resulted in the announcement by the authorities that crew members of Singapore carriers will have to undergo stricter Covid-19 control measures with immediate effect.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said then that it was tightening measures to ensure the safety and well-being of air crew and to safeguard public health in Singapore.

"Air crew face considerable risks in the course of their duties. They do so because it is critical for Singapore to maintain air connectivity. Many essential supplies, such as vaccines, can only be delivered by air. Singaporeans overseas and other essential travellers need to be able to travel to and from Singapore," it added.