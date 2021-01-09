Covid-19 vaccine 101: All you need to know, from what to expect to how safe it is

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 vaccinations have started in Singapore for healthcare frontliners and will be rolled out to the elderly and the rest of the population progressively.

From safety to efficacy and the nation's vaccination strategy, Insight answers all the key questions.

Covid-19 vaccines and you: What to expect

Covid-19 vaccines will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents who are currently here.

This includes those here on an employment or S-pass, as well as work permit holders, foreign domestic workers, and dependant's pass, long-term visit pass and student pass holders.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccines and you: How safe are they?

Multiple steps are being taken to ensure any Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Singapore is safe.

First, the data must point to safety in animal studies before the vaccine is allowed to be tested on humans.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccines and you: What trials tell about the effects

In November, final results from late-stage clinical trials published by the companies showed that the vaccine was 95 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19.

There had been 170 cases of the disease in its trial of more 43,000 volunteers, of which 162 were observed in the placebo group and eight in the vaccine group. Ten people developed severe Covid-19, one of whom received the vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccines and you: Understanding Singapore's vaccination strategy

Trying to run an effective vaccination programme while keeping Covid-19 infections down is a very challenging task, Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, who is part of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination, said.

Hence, it makes more sense to start vaccinating now while the country can still afford to do so.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccines and you: How do they work?

Vaccines work by "showing" the immune system an important part of a virus and "training" it to recognise and remember the pathogen without exposing the patient to the risk of disease.

READ MORE HERE