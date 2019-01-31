SIA Girl still relevant after 50 years, airline says after brand review and appointment of new creative partners

SINGAPORE - She may be almost 50 but the Singapore Girl remains current and continues to set Singapore Airlines (SIA) apart from its rivals, the airline said following a brand review.

"As we carried out our review it was clear that our underlying branding approach, which consists of the iconic Singapore Girl and an emphasis on customer service as a crucial differentiator, remains current and continues to set us apart in our industry," said Mr Campbell Wilson, SIA's senior vice-president for sales and marketing.

The airline announced on Thursday (Jan 31) that following a six-month hunt, it has picked two agencies under the American media company Omnicom group, TBWA and PHD, for creative and media services.

The appointment will take effect from April 1 and the contract will be for five years, SIA said.

A total of 11 agency groups had put in a bid for the business, including incumbent agencies for creative and media services, TBWA and Zenith, respectively.

TBWA and newcomer PHD will jointly provide overall strategy, creative, media planning and content narrative solutions under one holding group, which will result in enhanced strategic marketing communications.

Mr Wilson said: "We are confident that TBWA and PHD will now be able to creatively execute that promise with a more modern touch, bringing about an evolution in our branding and marketing communications."

The appointed agencies will primarily support Singapore's head office but also service all other key markets.

The six regional hubs are South-east Asia, North Asia, South-west Pacific, Europe, West Asia and Africa and the United States.

In launching the pitch last year, SIA had said it was looking for a partner or partners to "help us cut through the changing marketing and communications landscape with impact, so as to elevate our iconic brand as we continue to spread our wings globally".

The brand review comes amid a three-year transformation programme that SIA embarked on in 2017, recognising the need to reposition itself in the face of challenges as the global competition intensified.