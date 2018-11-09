Scoot flight to Berlin delayed 10 hours due to technical defect, replacement aircraft assigned

SINGAPORE - Passengers on a Scoot flight departing Singapore for Berlin were stranded for more than 10 hours on Friday morning (Nov 9) as technical difficulties prevented the plane from taking off.

Flight TR734 was scheduled to depart Changi Airport at 1.10am on Friday morning, but only took off at 11.55am.

The flight is scheduled to land at Berlin Tegel Airport at 5.24pm (Berlin time), according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Scoot said that a technical issue was detected from the aircraft's spoilers.

"Due to operational restrictions imposed by the technical defect, a replacement aircraft was assigned," Scoot said in a statement.

A new set of crew was activated for the delayed flight to ensure flight time limits were observed, Scoot added.

One passenger, Facebook user Vedran Capro P, wrote that passengers had to board and disembark the plane twice, first due to technical problems and second due to the crew changeover.

"Communication of the incident was not straightforward and we were mostly kept in the dark," the Facebook user said.

Scoot said that passengers were provided with meals and refreshments during the delay, and apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

"Safety is critical and Scoot will always ensure that this is utmost in our considerations," the airline added.

The first Singapore-Berlin flight was launched on June 20 this year and is operated four times a week. The route takes 12 hours 30 minutes from Singapore to Berlin, and 13 hours for the return.