Road accident involving multiple vehicles at Causeway causes delays

SINGAPORE - An accident at the Causeway that involved at least two cars and several lorries delayed traffic on Thursday morning, but it was cleared in two hours.

Photos circulated on social media showed one of the cars – which was badly damaged – next to a blue and yellow lorry.

At least one other car was damaged, resulting in slow traffic arriving from Johor Bahru.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at about 9.45am that two out of three lanes were blocked due to the accident, and travellers entering Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint should expect delays.

At around 11am, ICA said the traffic accident had been cleared, adding in a later update that the tailback of departure traffic from Malaysia had subsided.

In July, a 34-year-old driver was arrested by Malaysian police after a serious Causeway accident that had involved his lorry, one van, one bus and nine cars. He had lost control of his lorry and rammed into the vehicles, badly damaging them. No one was killed or hurt.

Investigations showed that the driver had lost control due to technical issues with the brakes.