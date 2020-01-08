Punggol East LRT platform closes early for urgent maintenance works after crack spotted on track

SINGAPORE - A platform along the Punggol East LRT system was shut down three hours earlier for urgent maintenance works on Wednesday (Jan 8) after a crack was spotted on the track.

The affected platform along the line was closed at 9pm. LRT services on the line, which typically operates till about 12.40am, will continue running on the other platform to serve the seven stations on the loop, rail operator SBS Transit said on Facebook.

In response to queries, SBS Transit said a staff member spotted a crack on one of the concrete elevated slabs - or plinths - of the track between Riviera Station and Coral Edge Station on Wednesday afternoon.

SBS Transit did not say how big the crack was.

A spokesman said: "There are no safety concerns but if left unrectified, the crack may develop further which can result in train services being disrupted. The maintenance works involve hacking which will increase noise levels. Our engineers are starting work earlier instead of during engineering hours so as to minimise disturbance to residents in the wee hours of the morning."

In the Facebook post, SBS Transit apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters and sought their understanding. It said maintenance works will continue till 4am.

The latest incident is the third time in recent months that the rail operator carried out maintenance works outside of regular engineering hours.

On Oct 4 last year, it closed all stations on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT lines earlier and opened the stations later the following day for urgent maintenance works, after train services were disrupted for about two hours on Oct 1.

On Dec 7, it closed all stations on Punggol LRT earlier for maintenance works.