Sengkang-Punggol LRT stations to close early, open later for urgent works after Tuesday disruptions

SINGAPORE - All stations on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT lines will close earlier on Friday night (Oct 4) and open later on Saturday morning for urgent maintenance works, SBS Transit said, after train services were disrupted for about two hours early Tuesday morning.

The public transport operator also said on Thursday that free bridging bus services will be available during the affected periods due to the works.

On Friday, the stations will close earlier at 10.15pm instead of past midnight.

On Saturday, the stations will also open later at 8am instead of before 5.30am.

The LRT lines stalled on Tuesday at 5.40am due to a system fault, leaving some commuters stuck between stations.

SBS Transit said on the same day that no pupils taking the Primary School Leaving Examination were affected.

Air-conditioning and lights were available on board the trains except for about 10 minutes when there was a cut in traction power for SBS Transit staff to access the trains, the transport operator said then, adding that it was investigating the cause of the fault.

On the early closure and late opening, SBS Transit said on Thursday that commuters will be kept informed.

The operator said it will put up publicity posters at LRT stations and make announcements on LRT platforms. Alerts will also be posted on the company's social media pages.