Pump prices in Singapore hit new highs, with costliest grade above $4 a litre

A litre of diesel is now between $3 (Sinopec) and $3.08 (Shell, Caltex). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
10 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Fuel pump prices have climbed to new highs again to breach $4 for the first time on the back of an imminent ban on Russian oil and increased demand as world economies return to full swing.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, a litre of diesel is now between $3 (Sinopec) and $3.08 (Shell, Caltex) - up from $3-$3.05 two weeks ago.

A litre of 92-octane petrol is now between $3.26 (Esso, SPC) and $3.28 (Caltex) - up from $3.13-$3.20.

A litre of the popular 95-octane fuel ranges between $3.26 (Sinopec) and $3.33 (Shell, Caltex) - up from $3.16-$3.25.

Posted prices of 98-octane petrols are between $3.73 (Sinopec) and $3.82 (Shell) - up from $3.64-$3.74 - while the so-called premium grade of 98-octane fuels is going for between $3.86 (Sinopec) and $4.04 (Shell).

This is the first time petrol has breached the $4 mark here.

The relentless surge in pump prices started well before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which sparked wide-ranging sanctions against Moscow that have deepened the global supply chain crisis.

The gradual - and then sudden - reopening of economies as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic has also fuelled demand for fuels.

At the same time, producers are struggling to increase production - for instance, restarting refineries which had closed during the pandemic.

RBOB Gasoline, a proxy for refined petroleum products, is now around US$4.20 a gallon, its highest in more than two decades.

The benchmark Brent crude is now above US$117 a barrel, and heading towards its March high of almost US$130 a barrel.

More On This Topic
12 ways to save money when the cost of living rises
Pump prices reach new high despite softer oil prices and amid record profits by energy firms

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top