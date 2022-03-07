Popular 95-octane petrol crosses $3 mark, driven by hikes linked to Ukraine conflict

SINGAPORE - The most popular grade of petrol has breached the $3 mark after a series of rapid rises accelerated by the Ukraine crisis.

Shell raised its posted price of 95-octane fuel by eight cents to $3.06 per litre on Monday (March 7) morning, following at least three rounds of increases totalling 28 cents since three weeks ago.

The others are not far behind, with Caltex at $2.98, Esso and Sinopec at $2.95, and SPC at $2.81.

With Brent crude inching towards US$130 a barrel - the highest since before the last global financial meltdown in 2008 - observers reckon 95-octane across other brands will hit $3 before the end of the month, if not sooner.

Currently, 92-octane fuel, which can be used by the majority of cars here, is the only petrol with posted prices of below $3. The lowest is $2.78 at SPC, followed by Esso at $2.91 and Caltex at $2.92.

Shell and Sinopec do not offer 92-octane petrol.

Meanwhile, the prices of the so-called premium grade are well above $3.50, with Shell's $3.77 inching towards $4.

After discounts, the two Chinese companies - SPC and Sinopec - still offer the lowest prices. The 95 grade is $2.31 at Sinopec and $2.39 at SPC, followed by $2.42 at Esso (DBS Esso card) and $2.44 at Caltex (OCBC 365 card).

The highest prices are at Shell, with the 95 grade ranging from $2.63 and $2.75.

SPC offers the cheapest 92-octane petrol, at $2.36 across several cards, followed by Esso (at $2.39 with DBS Esso card) and Caltex (at $2.39 with OCBC 365 card).

Commercial fleet owners and taxi drivers are not spared, with diesel pump prices having risen by more than 30 cents a litre in the last three weeks. The highest posted price is at Shell ($2.67) and the lowest at Esso and Sinopec ($2.55).

After discounts, the priciest diesel is still at Shell ($2.40 with UOB One card), while SPC offers the lowest at $1.90.

Cabbies filling up at kiosks owned by taxi operators have also seen pump prices climbing exponentially in recent months. At ComfortDelGro, the largest taxi company here, diesel is $1.43 (up from $1.12 in January) while 95-octane petrol is $2.04 - up from $1.74 in January.