Penta-Ocean Construction and Bachy Soletanche Singapore clinch $795m North-South Corridor contract

SINGAPORE - A joint venture between Japanese firm Penta-Ocean Construction and Bachy Soletanche Singapore has been awarded a contract to design and construct a stretch of the North-South Corridor.

The Land Transport Authority said in a statement on Tuesday (July 31) that the contract is worth about $795 million. Works are expected to begin by the first quarter of 2019.

Under the contract, the two companies will design and construct a 1.04km stretch of tunnel and commuter facilities, including an underground pedestrian network, pedestrian overhead bridges, bus stops, sheltered walkways and cycling paths.

The stretch lies between Suffolk Walk and Novena Rise along Thomson Road.

The 21.5km-long North-South Corridor, targeted to be completed in 2026, is a largely underground expressway with dedicated bus and cycling lanes.

It will run between Admiralty Road West and the area close to Ophir Road and East Coast Parkway.