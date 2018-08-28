On-demand public bus services on trial from Dec

The Land Transport Authority announced yesterday that a six-month trial of on-demand public bus services will begin in December, targeting "selected services with low travel demand during off-peak hours".

Commuters can use a mobile app to summon a public bus to take them between any two bus stops in a designated area.

More details on the services - such as location and operating hours - will be revealed later. Regular fixed-route services will continue to be run less frequently during the trial.

A $2.26 million contract to develop the software and hardware for such services has been awarded to two firms - US-based Via Transportation and local firm Ministry of Movement.

