On-demand public bus services on trial from Dec

During the trial, commuters will be able to request for pick-ups and drop-offs at any bus stop within an area through a mobile app.PHOTO: LTA/FACEBOOK
The Land Transport Authority announced yesterday that a six-month trial of on-demand public bus services will begin in December, targeting "selected services with low travel demand during off-peak hours".

Commuters can use a mobile app to summon a public bus to take them between any two bus stops in a designated area.

More details on the services - such as location and operating hours - will be revealed later. Regular fixed-route services will continue to be run less frequently during the trial.

A $2.26 million contract to develop the software and hardware for such services has been awarded to two firms - US-based Via Transportation and local firm Ministry of Movement.

