No ERP charges at all gantries until at least June 28: LTA

SINGAPORE - Motorists will continue to avoid paying Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at all gantries until at least June 28.

The Land Transport Authority said on Sunday (May 31) that it will begin reviewing ERP charges - which had been suspended since April 6 - from June 2, as Singapore begins its phased reopening.

The outcome of this review will be announced in the fourth week of June.

"As Singapore gradually reopens its economy from June 2, traffic volume is expected to increase as more people return to their workplaces and schools. In line with ERP's purpose as a congestion management tool, LTA will resume the ERP review process from June 2 and monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels," it said.

"The appropriate ERP rates, if any, will take effect from June 29, 2020. Until then, there will continue to be no ERP charges at all gantries," the LTA added.

ERP rate reviews have traditionally been adjusted on a quarterly basis.

However, with the evolving Covid-19 situation, LTA said it will shorten the frequency of its ERP rate reviews to once every four weeks in order to be more responsive to changes in traffic conditions and manage congestion more effectively.

Subsequently, LTA will adjust the review frequency depending on the ground situation and revert to the pre-Covid-19 frequency of quarterly ERP rate reviews at an appropriate time.

