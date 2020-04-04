LTA to cease ERP charges at all gantries from April 6 to May 4

SINGAPORE - With the introduction of enhanced safe-distancing measures announced on Friday (April 3), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will cease Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at all gantries, starting from next Monday.

The ERP charges will cease from Sunday at midnight, and will resume when the elevated set of safe-distancing measures are lifted.

The LTA is expecting an immediate and significant reduction in traffic volume once these measures are implemented.

The multi-ministry task force announced a circuit breaker on Friday, including full home-based learning and the closure of most physical workplaces, to pre-empt escalating coronavirus infections.

The Health Ministry said the heightened safe-distancing measures will be in place for four weeks - two incubation cycles - from next Tuesday until May 4.

The LTA had earlier announced a set of reduced ERP charges to be implemented from next Monday.

The authority said it would be monitoring the situation closely, and urged all Singaporeans to adhere to all safe-distancing measures.