No change to ERP rates for now: LTA

The LTA will assess if ERP rates need to be adjusted as Covid-19 safe management measures continue to evolve. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
13 min ago

SINGAPORE - There will be no change to the current Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (March 28) after its latest review of traffic conditions here.

But the LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be adjusted as Covid-19 safe management measures continue to evolve, it said.

From Tuesday (March 29), up to 75 per cent of employees who are able to work from home can return to the workplace.

The maximum group size allowed for social gatherings will also be doubled from five to 10 people.

It is not clear when the next review will take place.

The previous review was completed in February, when ERP rates at some gantries were raised by $1 in a bid to manage congestion along some stretches on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and the Central Expressway (CTE).

This came after more people returned to the workplace following the easing of restrictions in January, when 50 per cent of those who can work from home were allowed to return to the workplace.

Currently, there are ERP charges at only seven locations islandwide, compared with 29 locations before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Rates range from 50 cents to $3, according to LTA's OneMotoring website.

