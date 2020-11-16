New slip road linking Halus Link with TPE to open on Nov 28

SINGAPORE - A new slip road connecting Halus Link with the Tampines Expressway (TPE) will open on Nov 28.

The road will help ease traffic along Punggol East, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Nov 16). Traffic signs to guide motorists will be put up in the area.

The opening of the road marks the completion of the expanded interchange between the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and TPE, which was opened over six stages from November 2018.

The LTA said the interchange will benefit Punggol residents by improving connectivity between the KPE and TPE, and Punggol Central, Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1 and Lorong Halus.

"Since the progressive opening of the roads from 2018, traffic conditions have improved at TPE between Punggol Way and KPE, and the existing access points of Punggol town through Punggol Road and Punggol East," the LTA added.

The expanded interchange was initially scheduled to be completed by June next year.

The initial phase of the expansion comprised the construction of roads, three vehicular bridges crossing Sungei Serangoon and Sungei Blukar, a flyover across the TPE and other associated ramps and drainage works.

The second phase involved the construction of one vehicular bridge crossing Sungei Serangoon, one flyover each across the KPE and TPE, a road extension from Lorong Halus to Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1, and associated ramps and drainage works.



Overview of the expansion of KPE / TPE Interchange. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



