Final link of new KPE and TPE interchange completed ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE - The final link of the interchange between Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and Tampines Expressway (TPE) has been completed ahead of schedule, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 9).

Residents will have more direct links to and from the KPE and TPE with the new interchange, which was previously projected to be completed by June 2021.

This will help improve traffic flow on the TPE as well as the network of roads that lead out of the growing Punggol Town area.

Previous extensions of the interchange include a new road to TPE (towards the Seletar Expressway) that provided motorists an additional route between Pasir Ris and Punggol last November.

Another extension to Punggol Central Road in November 2018 took motorists to Halus link, which then connects to the KPE (towards East Coast Parkway) and to the TPE (towards Changi).

Mr Teo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, visited the new slip road that connects Punggol Central to TPE on Monday with Senior Minister of State for Transport and Sustainabilility and the Environment Amy Khor, as well as other MPs of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Mr Desmond Tan, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment, and Mr Yeo Wan Ling.

The link at Lorong Halus allows traffic from Pasir Ris and Punggol to flow smoothly to the westbound TPE towards Jurong.

The six phases of the project took five years to complete, said Mr Teo.

Parts of the roadway in the new extension rests on 2,000 specially coated piles, which are around 50m deep, he said.

As an aside, Mr Teo congratulated a Land Transport Authority (LTA) project engineer who had two children, aged three and nine months, in the midst of the project.