New offerings at Changi's revamped T3 basement

Visitors to Changi Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) can now watch live football matches on a big screen and enjoy live performances at its revamped Basement 2, which also features an indoor garden.

By June, visitors can also shop at Japanese discount chain Don Don Donki, which will open a 30 sq m store at the T3 departure hall.

The revamped basement has a new atrium space called ST3PS and an indoor garden, both covering a floor area of 440 sq m, close to the size of a basketball court.

The atrium can accommodate more than 200 people. It has a high-definition screen spanning 6m wide and 3.5m high, which shows free daily movie screenings, on top of the football matches.

Space is also available for art groups to perform in the area.

The indoor garden, located beside the atrium, showcases orchids and other plants.

The space where ST3PS is located was previously unused, and upgrading works started in mid-October last year.

The completion of the works comes ahead of the April 17 opening of Jewel Changi Airport, which has over 280 shops and food and beverage outlets.

At a media event yesterday showcasing the new offerings at T3's basement, the Changi Airport Group's vice-president for landside concessions, Mr James Fong, said: "The refreshed T3 and Jewel are part of efforts to make shopping and dining at the airport more exciting, and to give families a reason to come to the airport."

New food options, such as airport-themed foodcourt Terminal M and Japanese two-in-one concept Ramen Champion and Hokkaido Paradise, have also opened in the basement.

More brands are expected to start business by June. These include Tai Cheong Bakery, which will serve Hong Kong dishes, and a dual-concept restaurant featuring Le Shrimp Ramen and Canton Paradise Noodle and Congee.