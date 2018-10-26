New hangout area being built at Changi Airport's T3, with giant screen for movies, football matches

SINGAPORE - A new hangout area about the size of a basketball court, with a stepped amphitheatre and a large ultra high-definition screen for movies and football matches, is being built at Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

There will also be a garden and new shops added to the space at Basement 2, which is currently unused.

When the new atrium space is ready by around Christmas, it will be big enough for about 200 people, said Mr James Fong, vice-president (landside concessions) at Changi Airport Group.

He told The Straits Times: "For the first time, we have dedicated an atrium space in Changi Airport where friends and families can gather for events, screenings and performances that we will be specially curating."

The screen will measure 6m by 3.5m.

Visitors will also have a new garden with a fun art theme at Basement 1 to look forward to, Mr Fong said.

As part of the enhancements, 10 new shops and food outlets will be added to T3’s Basement 2 which has about 50 retail and service, as well as food and beverage outlets.

The area, which is especially popular with families during school holidays and on weekends, currently has play facilities as well, including the Hello Kitty and Teddy & Me playgrounds.

Nearly 17 million people visit T3's public areas every year, said Mr Fong.

"With the improvements to this family-friendly location, we will create even more space for families to hang out, dine at new F&B joints and bring the entire family experience at Changi to a new level."

New shops being added include Terminal M by MOF, a halal food hall concept serving a mix of Korean, Japanese and Chinese cuisines with an aviation themed design.

Others include Ramen Champion & Hokkaido Paradise; Coffee Boy, which serves local food and drinks with a twist; Saap Saap Thai and Saap Saap Thai Desserts; as well as Mr Teh Tarik Express, which will be operating 24 hours.

Related Story New brands, local flavour at Jewel Changi Airport

The new shops will open progressively from mid-November this year to March 2019.

More than just an airport, Changi has become a popular shopping and dining destination for many Singapore residents, especially those who live in the east.

The next big thing will be the opening of Jewel, expected at the end of March 2019.

The 10-storey mainly commercial development with five basement floors will house more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets.

Directly connected to T1, Jewel will be linked to the other two terminals via air-conditioned bridges with travellators.

Higher spending by both visitors and travellers has boosted revenue and profits over the years.

In its annual report released on Wednesday (Oct 24), Changi Airport Group reported a 28.3 per cent increase in net profit for the year ended March 31, 2018, to $849 million.

During the year, Changi hit record highs for passengers, concession sales and air freight throughput.