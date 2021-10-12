THE BIG STORY

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below will now be allowed to travel quarantine-free under a vaccinated travel scheme, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced yesterday. Children can travel on Vaccinated Travel Lane flights as long as they are accompanied by a vaccinated traveller who meets all requirements.

THE BIG STORY

Even after the announcement that vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to nine more countries and return without quarantine in the coming weeks, money changers said the road ahead is still bumpy due to lingering Covid-19 uncertainties and the ongoing lack of quarantine-free arrangements with countries in the region.

SINGAPORE

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) deals with about 200 potholes a month during the dry season, and 800 to 1,000 a month during the wet season. But after prolonged heavy rain led to a record 2,603 potholes in January alone, LTA is ramping up its road repair and maintenance work ahead of the north-east monsoon season that is set to begin next month.

SINGAPORE

The HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier, one of the two largest warships ever built for the British Royal Navy, docked at Changi yesterday, carrying on its deck F-35B jets and helicopters, and accompanied by other warships further out at sea. It is here after sailing through 40 countries in the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific.

BUSINESS

Aerospace firms in Singapore are looking to fill 1,000 positions over the next two years, said Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng yesterday. The jobs are in areas like digital services and autonomous technologies, and include data analysts, robotics engineers and aircraft technicians.

SPORT

In winning the Singapore Premier League, the Lion City Sailors have not just restored local pride, but also taken the first steps in reinvigorating Singapore football. The benefits of tech giant Sea's willingness to start spending on Singapore football could be felt in the years to come through a virtuous circle.