Growth of SPL could depend on success of Sailors

Finally, after six seasons of foreign domination, a local side have won the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

In doing so on Sunday, the Lion City Sailors have not just restored local pride, but also taken the first steps in reinvigorating Singapore football as fans make their way back to stadiums and some even perch themselves atop multi-storey carparks to watch games, albeit in the Covid-19 era when capacity is limited to 1,000 spectators.