Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La Hotel due to security dialogue

SINGAPORE - Road blocks and tighter security checks are expected at the Shangri-La Singapore and its surrounding areas from Friday (June 10) to Sunday.

The police released a traffic and security advisory on Monday, ahead of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security summit that brings together ministers and delegates from countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event, organised by London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, has not been held for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the roads near the hotel, especially Anderson and Orange Grove roads. They should plan their journey early as there will be slow-moving traffic, police said.

Those heading to Stevens Road from Tanglin Road, or Orchard Road from Stevens Road or Balmoral Road should use Scotts Road instead.

Those heading to Ardmore Park should use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive, as there is no through road between Ardmore Park lamp post 8 and Anderson Road from 11pm on Thursday to 5pm on Sunday.

The entry of commercial vehicles with registration plates starting with G, W, X and Y into Anderson Road will be restricted.

As parking within the hotel will be limited, visitors are advised to take public transport or carpool.

Vehicles that are parked indiscriminately will be towed away.

Members of the public are advised to comply fully with the instructions of the police at designated checkpoints.

During the event period, aerial activities - such as the flying of drones or kites, or hoisting of captive balloons - in the area are strongly discouraged.