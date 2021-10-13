High-level Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in Singapore next June

The Shangri-La Dialogue will take place from June 10-12 next year.
The Shangri-La Dialogue will take place from June 10-12 next year. PHOTO: ST FILE
Political Correspondent
  • Published
    35 min ago

SINGAPORE - The annual Shangri-La Dialogue, which has not been held for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place in Singapore from June 10 to 12 next year.

The high-level security summit typically draws defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from around the world.

It is organised by London-based research institute International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Mr James Crabtree, executive director of IISS-Asia, said his organisation continues to believe in "the role of face-to-face diplomacy" in solving global problems.

"At a time of ever-rising interest in Asian security affairs, we look forward to welcoming delegates to Singapore for in-person diplomatic discussions next June."

This year's Shangri-La Dialogue was slated to be held on June 4 and 5.

But on May 20, its organisers announced that the meeting would be cancelled because the global Covid-19 situation had deteriorated.

At the time, Singapore was seeing a small uptick in the number of community cases, which had hit double digits after weeks of virtually no local cases.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 