COE for car categories down in latest tender; motorcycle prices hit new high of $11,589

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for motorcycles hit a new record of $11,589 in the latest tender exercise that closed on Wednesday.

Commercial vehicle COE prices also went up, but those for car COE categories were down.

The motorcycle COE premium was 2.5 per cent higher than the $11,301 set in the last tender and broke the record of $11,400 set in March 2022.

For cars with engines up to 1,600cc and below 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, the COE price is $84,000, down 2.3 per cent from $86,000.

In the category for more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $108,051, down 4.4 per cent from $113,000.

For commercial vehicles, the COE premium went up by 3.1 per cent, from $64,989 to $67,001.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicles other than motorcycles, ended at $107,201, down $6,098 from $113,299, representing a change of 5.4 per cent.