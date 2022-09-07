COE premium for large cars hits new high again, prices rise in all categories except small cars

Prices for the Open COE went up from $112,001 to $113,299, a rise of 1.2 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose in all categories except for smaller cars on Wednesday, with the premium for larger and more powerful cars notching a new record high for the second consecutive time.

The only category of COE to fall was the one for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power. Premiums fell from $87,889 to $86,000, a decrease of 2.1 per cent.

In the category for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price increased by 0.9 per cent from the previous record of $112,001 to $113,000.

Commercial vehicle COE price also went up. It ended at $64,989 - up 10 per cent, from $59,090. This was the biggest mover among the categories.

Motorcycle COE premiums increased by 1.8 per cent, from $11,101 to $11,301.

Prices for the Open COE, which can be used to register any type of vehicles other than motorcycles, went up from $112,001 to $113,299, a rise of 1.2 per cent.

More On This Topic
Number of off-peak cars continues to dip as COE premiums climb
Flattening COE supply curve can be taken one step further

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top