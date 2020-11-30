Motor accident reporting goes totally online, paperless with new system

SINGAPORE - The General Insurance Association (GIA) of Singapore has launched a new accident reporting system which aims to be more convenient.

The GIA Easy Accident Reporting System (Gears) is an online platform which went live on Monday (Nov 30). It replaces a previous system called Motor Claims Framework.

The association said Gears allows motorists to remotely and securely authorise the purchase of accident reports by their repairer or lawyer digitally, round the clock.

The GIA said drivers and vehicle owners are "reminded to provide an e-mail address they can be reached at when filing an accident report for a seamless authorisation process".

Gears also allows for cashless online payment via Giro, direct debit and scanning of Nets or PayNow QR codes.

"Cheque and cash payments will no longer be supported," it noted, adding that physical walk-in and postal applications at the GIA Record Management Centre will also no longer be available.

"Motorists should approach their respective insurer should there be any assistance required," the GIA added.

In August 2017, motor insurer NTUC Income unveiled a mobile app which allowed policyholders to file an accident report remotely.

In December that year, rival AIG launched a platform which allowed users to make accident reports and start the claims process online, reducing time spent at an accident reporting centre.