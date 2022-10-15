Mercedes cabby arrested for drink driving after crashing into Zion Road shophouse

The driver of the Mercedes cab sustained minor injuries and was not conveyed to the hospital. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing a Mercedes cab into a pillar of a shophouse at Zion Road at 1.40am on Saturday.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses who were residents living upstairs said they were startled by a crash from below and saw that the crash had inflated the airbag in the vehicle, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Residents also expressed relief that level two and three of the shophouses where they are living in were unaffected. Shops were unaffected by the accident and were open for business as usual while renovation works to support the building structures were ongoing.

In the first half of this year, the number of arrests from drink driving had rose to 793, up from 741 arrests in the same period last year. But drink driving accidents dipped by 9 per cent, from 78 to 71 in the same time period.

