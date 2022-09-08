Fewer deaths on S'pore roads but more elderly killed in first half of 2022

SINGAPORE - While fewer people were killed in traffic accidents on Singapore roads in the first half of this year, the number of elderly pedestrian deaths has almost doubled from last year.

Between January and June, 45 people were killed in 44 fatal road accidents, according to the mid-year traffic situation report by the police released on Thursday.

This is 13 fewer fatalities than the 58 deaths in 52 accidents in the first half of 2021.

However, there were more accidents involving injuries, from 2,960 such accidents in the first half of 2021, to 3,115 accidents in the same period this year.

The total number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities also increased from 3,012 in the first half of 2021, to 3,159 this year.

The police said the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures led to an increase in traffic volume in the first half of 2022.

Singapore eased its safety measures in April. These included allowing workers to return to the workplace and lifting the cap on the number of unique visitors to a household, which was previously 10 people at any one time.

While fewer traffic accident deaths were recorded in the first half of 2022, elderly pedestrian deaths increased from five in the first half of 2021, to nine in the same period this year.

The number of elderly pedestrian injuries also increased from 100 to 109 in the same period.

The police said accidents involving the elderly made up 81.8 per cent of pedestrian deaths in the first half of 2022.

They added that 45.3 per cent of accidents involving elderly pedestrians in the first half of this year were due to jaywalking.

The police said: "Elderly pedestrians are advised to use overhead bridges or pedestrian crossings to cross roads for their safety."