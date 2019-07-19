LTA steps up clampdown on errant PMD riders through mobile CCTV and improved app

SINGAPORE - Mobile closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are to be placed in mystery locations around Singapore in an effort to catch personal mobility device (PMD) users who flout the law.

Meanwhile, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will introduce a 'Report PMD/ PAB' (power-assisted bicycle) feature on its MyTransport.SG app to make it easier for its 700,000 users to alert the authorities to nuisance riders, and submit photos and video footage.

The two moves, to be introduced at the end of the month, were announced on Friday (July 19) by the LTA as it steps up enforcement efforts.

They follow compulsory registration for PMDs, which came into effect earlier this month.

The mobile CCTV trials will take place over 18 months under a partnership with the Government Technology Agency, and will target "hotspots" on public paths and roads.

"The trial aims to determine the effectiveness of the video analytics software in these CCTV cameras in detecting active mobility offences such as speeding," the LTA said. "Errant riders captured... during the trial may face further investigation and prosecution."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said: "We have more than 700,000 people who have downloaded the MyTransport.SG app, so this means there are potentially more than 700,000 cameras and eyes around to look out for these (errant) riders. This would be many times of what our surveillance would be able to accomplish.

"Riders would also be very much aware that anyone around them can report their errant behaviour."



Under new rules that kicked in this month, it is illegal for PMD users to ride, cause or allow another person to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths. PHOTO: MYTRANSPORT.SG



The LTA will launch the Report PMD/ PAB Incident feature on July 31.

Users will be asked to submit a photo or a video, state the device identification number of the errant PMD, select the nature of the incident and list their own contact details.

Users will still be able to submit the report even if they are unable to get the device's identification number.

The LTA will then investigate , and follow-up action - including prosecution - will be taken if necessary.

Mr Baey said the reports from the public will also help the LTA identify hot spots for PMD offences, which will help to target enforcement efforts.

According to the LTA, more than 85,000 e-scooters had been registered with them as of the end of last month. Those registering must be at least 16 years old and will have to declare that their e-scooters do not exceed 20kg in weight and 70cm in maximum width.

The e-scooter's maximum motorised device speed should be capped at 25kmh.

Retailers and other operators are also barred from selling or leasing any non-UL2272 certified PMDs.

Technician Jeremiah Loei, 55, plans to download the LTA's app and believes the reporting function will enable the public to help the authorities with enforcement efforts.

He said: "Police and the LTA enforcement officers can't be everywhere, so the public has a role to help out and be the eyes and ears for the law."

However, a civil servant who gave her name as Karen S., 50, said: "The speed at which errant drivers go past me would make it hard for me to snap a picture especially in late evenings and poor lighting, and catching the back of someone's head at a distance is unlikely to be helpful."