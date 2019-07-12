Multi-pronged approach to address errant PMD riders

We refer to the recent Forum letters on personal mobility device (PMD) regulations.

Public safety is always the top priority. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shares writers' views of the need for a more expedient and effective way of identifying errant PMD users.

This is why LTA implemented the compulsory e-scooter registration regime earlier this year, mandating all e-scooter users to prominently display an identification number on their devices.

Since July 1, it has become an offence to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths and first-time offenders may be fined up to $2,000 and/or imprisonment of three months.

LTA carries out enforcement operations with other agencies round the clock.

In the first half of this year, we conducted more than 4,600 enforcement operations island wide, and detected more than 1,700 active mobility offences.

Even as we continue to step up enforcement, we are studying other initiatives to deter irresponsible PMD riding.

Later this month, we will launch a new feature in the MyTransport.SG mobile application.

Members of the public will be able to play a part by taking and sending photos or videos of errant riders and their device identification numbers to LTA, allowing us to follow up with investigations and enforcement. We will also trial the use of closed-circuit television cameras and video analytics to detect active mobility offences in key hot spots.

Singapore is not alone in dealing with disruptions in our lives brought by nascent technology like PMDs. Like many cities, we are trying to find a good balance between ensuring public safety, while promoting the use of PMDs for our first and last mile journeys.

Rather than applying a blanket ban on all PMDs, we think that a gracious culture where users ride safely and responsibly would be a better solution.

Infrastructural enhancements will also be carried out where space permits.

As regulator, LTA has stepped up enforcement to deter irresponsible riding, while balancing this with public education and infrastructural expansion so that more Singapore residents can enjoy the benefits of active mobility.

Kenneth Wong

Director, Active Mobility

Land Transport Authority