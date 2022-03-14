LTA raises bid deposit for motorcycle COEs and halves validity period

SINGAPORE - The bid deposit for motorcycle certificates of entitlement (COE) will be raised to $800, from $200 previously, and the validity of a secured COE will be halved to three months.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (March 14) announced these changes to the bidding process for motorbike COEs after years of lobbying from various quarters and record high premiums.

This will take effect from the second tender exercise in March starting next week.

The authority said the move was "to encourage prudent bidding behaviour".

Motorcycle COE has been soaring to new highs in recent years, reaching another all-time high of $11,400 at the latest tender last Wednesday.