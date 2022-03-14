LTA raises bid deposit for motorcycle COEs and halves validity period

SINGAPORE - The bid deposit for motorcycle certificates of entitlement (COE) will be raised to $800, from $200 previously, and the validity of a secured COE will be halved to three months.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (March 14) announced these changes to the bidding process for motorbike COEs after years of lobbying from various quarters and record high premiums.
This will take effect from the second tender exercise in March starting next week.
The authority said the move was "to encourage prudent bidding behaviour".
Motorcycle COE has been soaring to new highs in recent years, reaching another all-time high of $11,400 at the latest tender last Wednesday.
Industry players have said repeatedly that speculative trading by big dealerships were largely responsible for the sharp and relentless climb in prices. As bid deposits are forfeited when a dealer fails to register a motorbike with a secured COE, they have suggested a higher bid deposit to deter this behaviour.
For car COEs, the bid deposit is $10,000.
The shorter validity period of three months is also seen as dampening speculation, as bidders have a shorter time to source for genuine buyers.
The LTA said it will also mean unused COEs will be returned to the bidding pool "more quickly".
Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association president Mr Rex Tan said the association had proposed a higher bid deposit of $1,000.
"If implemented a year ago, I think it would have made a significant difference, and prices would not have reached this ridiculous level," he said.
"But the way I see it, there seems to be a severe supply deficit now. Still, we sincerely hope the new measures will have a dampening effect... and hopefully, bids will now reflect more accurately the actual consumer demand."