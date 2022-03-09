COE premiums continue to rise, with Open category rising to $98,890

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board on Wednesday (March 9).

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp rose by 8.7 per cent to $68,501, from $63,000 at the previous tender.

Premiums for larger cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp went up by 1.4 per cent to $94,889, from $93,590.

Open category COE, which typically ends up being used for larger cars, climbed to $98,890, up 6.2 per cent from $93,102.

Premiums for commercial vehicles went up by 5.1 per cent from $46,501 to $48,889.

COE for motorcycles continued to set new highs, increasing by 7.7 per cent from $10,589 to $11,400.