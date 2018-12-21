LTA awards six more contracts worth $3.14 billion for construction of North-South Corridor

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded another six contracts for the construction of the North-South Corridor, a 21.5km expressway which will connect towns in the north to the city centre.

The contracts, worth a total of $3.14 billion, are for the design and construction of tunnels, along with facilities such as pedestrian overhead bridges and bus stops.

The North-South Corridor, which is largely underground, is targeted to be completed in 2026, and features dedicated bus and cycling lanes.

The contracts cover six sections of the corridor, and works are expected to start by the end of 2019, the LTA said on Friday (Dec 21).

The biggest contract, worth $799 million, was clinched by Lum Chang Building Contractors. The Singapore firm will design and build a 1.95km-long section of tunnel between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

Lum Chang Building Contractors has been involved in other transport infrastructure projects, such as the building of the Downtown Line's (DTL) Bukit Panjang station and tunnels.

Construction of a section of the North-South Corridor between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 and Sungei Seletar will be undertaken by Ssangyong Engineering & Construction.

The South Korean firm, which was awarded a $537.1 million contract, will build a 1.3km section of tunnel and a 1.1km viaduct, along with a 340m at-grade road between the two.

Ssangyong Engineering & Construction, in a joint venture with local firm Wai Fong Construction, also clinched another contract worth$482.5 million.

This is to build a 1.55km section of tunnel between Victoria Street and Kampong Java Road.

Another South Korean firm, GS Engineering & Construction Corporation, will design and construct a 1km section of tunnel and 1km viaduct, between the East Coast Parkway and Victoria Street.

The firm, which constructed the DTL depot, as well as the DTL's Cashew, Hillview and Fort Canning stations , was awarded the contract worth $635.8 million.

The construction of the tunnel between Pemimpin Place and Sin Ming Avenue was awarded to a joint venture comprising three local firms: Hwa Seng Builder, Chye Joo Construction and Ho Lee Construction.

They were awarded the contract, to build a 0.7km section of tunnel, at a sum of $242.9 million.

The contract to build a 1.1km section of tunnel between Marymount Lane and Pemimpin Place was awarded to the Singapore branch of China Railway First Group at a sum of $446 million.