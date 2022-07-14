Holders of Malaysian driving licences can apply to convert their licences online

SINGAPORE - Holders of Malaysian driving licences can apply from Thursday (July 14) to convert their licences online as part of an effort to reduce waiting and transaction times at the Traffic Police (TP) headquarters.

They will receive a reply on the outcome of their applications within 10 working days, said the police.

The current process requires them to take all necessary documents to the TP headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3.

There will be no change to the documents needed and those applying to convert their licence must have passed the basic theory test in Singapore.

This trial comes after foreigners were allowed to renew and replace their Singaporean driving licences online via the police e-services portal or the Police@SG mobile application in 2019.

Those applying to convert their Malaysian driving licences can submit their applications via this form.