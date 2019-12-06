Foreigners will be able to renew and replace Singapore driving licences online from Dec 9

SINGAPORE - Foreigners will be able to renew and replace their Singapore qualified driving licences online from next Monday (Dec 9) onwards, the police said on Friday.

Currently, only Singaporeans and permanent residents are able to do so online.

From Monday, foreigners can apply to renew and replace the driving licences through the police e-services portal at www.police.gov.sg/e-services or the Police @ SG mobile application using their SingPass accounts.

Those who do not have SingPass accounts can use their foreign identification number and date of birth.

The Traffic Police will also no longer accept over-the-counter applications for the renewal or replacement of qualified driving licences. The only exception is for the conversion of foreign driving licences into Singapore qualified driving licences.

Those who intend to convert their foreign driving licence to a Singapore licences will still need to personally do so at the Traffic Police headquarters. This is because the authorities need to verify the validity of the foreign driving licence and other relevant documents.

Successful online applicants will receive their new or replacement qualified driving licences by mail within seven working days.

Those who do not have access to the Internet can submit their applications via self-service terminals at the Traffic Police headquarters from Monday. Personnel will be stationed near the terminals to provide assistance.

The public can obtain more information at www.police.gov.sg