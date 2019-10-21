GrabFood looking into video of delivery rider using PMD on PIE

SINGAPORE - Delivery service GrabFood is looking into an incident in which a rider was seen using his personal mobility device (PMD) on an expressway.

In a video posted on Facebook, a man wearing a GrabFood T-shirt is seen riding an e-scooter on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Facebook user Kurt Guo, who posted the clip, said that he saw the rider on the PIE, at the Upper Serangoon Road exit, at about 7.50pm on Saturday (Oct 19).

In the seven-second video, the PMD rider is seen on a chevron road marking on the expressway checking for traffic, before riding across the road towards the Kallang Park Connector.

GrabFood said in a comment on the video that it is looking into the incident and checking if the rider works with the company.

The Straits Times understands that the driver has not been identified yet.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it has been illegal for PMDs - such as e-scooters and hoverboards - to be used on roads since Jan 15, 2018.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. PMDs can be used only on footpaths and shared paths.

Meanwhile, bicycles and power-assisted bicycles are allowed on roads.

Despite the ban on riding PMDs on roads and expressways, many users have been caught flouting the law, with 700 cases in the first nine months of the year, according to the Land Transport Authority. The actual number of offenders could be even higher as many violations go undetected.