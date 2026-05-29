Grab rides to JB can now be booked 6 hours ahead; 30% discount during school holidays

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Cross-border taxis have clearly identifiable livery on both sides of the vehicle.

SINGAPORE – Passengers booking cross-border rides through Grab will now be able to do so at least six hours ahead, instead of 12 hours in advance .

Since cross-border taxis were made available through its app on May 4 , Grab has recorded more than 1,000 rides, the company said on May 29 .

The shorter advance booking window will allow passengers to schedule trips closer to their departure times, it said. Once a cross-border booking has been confirmed, they will receive a push notification reminding them to book their return journey immediately.

These updates will “enhance the travel experience”, said Grab, which is also offering a 30 per cent discount on all cross-border rides booked from May 29 to June 28 , up from the 20 per cent discount previously offered.

Mr Alvin Wee, Grab Singapore’s senior director of transport and country operations , said: “With the June holidays coming, we expect an increase in Singapore-Malaysia trips among families and friends, and we look forward to supporting such travel needs.”

An enhanced cross-border taxi scheme that took effect on May 4 allows travellers heading to Johor to alight anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai .

Previously, cross-border taxis were allowed to use only one designated pick-up and drop-off point after crossing the border.

For Singapore-registered taxis, this was Larkin Sentral Termina l, the main public transport terminal in Johor Bahru. For their Malaysian counterparts, the designated point was Ban San Street Terminal in Bugis.

With Grab now in the picture, travellers can book a ride anywhere in Singapore to head to one of the five areas in Johor.

However, using the app would cost more than taking a street-hailed four-seater from Ban San Street Terminal to Larkin Sentral Terminal or anywhere within 35km , which has a fixed fare of $80 .

Grab fares vary depending on several factors, including the time of day, the distance of the trip, and whether the ride falls during a holiday season, the company said on its website.

While the scheme offers travellers more convenience and flexibility, cross-border taxis remain limited to specific pick-up locations when operating outside their home country.

For example, Singapore-registered taxis returning from Malaysia can pick up passengers only at Toppen Shopping Centre, The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, or Larkin Sentral Terminal.

Licensed cross-border taxis will have identifiable livery on both sides of the vehicle.

Malaysian-registered taxis will bear licence plates beginning with “ H ”, while Singapore-registered ones have the prefix “ SH ”.