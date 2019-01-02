Gojek's ride-hailing services now available islandwide

Indonesian start-up Gojek will be extending its ride-hailing services to the whole of Singapore from today.

When Gojek first launched the test version of its app in late November, only rides beginning and ending in the eastern and south-central parts of the island were available.

A spokesman for Gojek said yesterday that the decision was made following the success of its limited service area roll-out.

The islandwide roll-out is part of Gojek's continued test phase, during which there is a waiting list for users to gain access to the app.

The spokesman added that customers of DBS Bank and POSB Bank will continue to enjoy priority on this waiting list.

Those who download Gojek's app will be able to take rides anywhere in Singapore.

The spokesman said: "We continue to welcome feedback from driver-partners and riders during this enhanced beta phase, as we work to fine-tune the app and create the best experience for our users."

TEST PHASE CONTINUES We continue to welcome feedback from driver-partners and riders during this enhanced beta phase, as we work to fine-tune the app and create the best experience for our users. GOJEK SPOKESMAN. Those who download Gojek's app will be able to take rides anywhere in Singapore. There is a waiting list for users to gain access to the app during the continued test phase.

On Sunday, Gojek introduced dynamic pricing - where prices increase or decrease based on demand - for its ride-hailing services here.

Though this meant prices might be relatively higher during high-demand periods, the company said that the move would help shorten waiting times for commuters and drivers. It also assured users that its rides would remain "competitively priced".

Singapore University of Social Sciences transport economist Walter Theseira told The Straits Times at the time that dynamic pricing is likely to attract more drivers to use the Gojek platform during peak hours.