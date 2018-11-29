Go-Jek launches beta app in Singapore ahead of entry in early 2019

SINGAPORE - Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek has launched a beta version of its app here.

Beta is tech talk for prototype, which means changes and tweaks may still be in the offing.

The app can be downloaded from Thursday (Nov 29).

Indications are that a full launch will be held early next year.

Go-Jek president Andre Soelistyo said: "It is with great pride that we begin the roll-out of our services in Singapore.

"We are launching in beta now, while we fine-tune to make sure it meets the high standards expected in Singapore."

During the beta phase, access to the app will be granted in batches "to balance ride demand and service capabilities".

Related Story Go-Jek revs up to get going in Singapore

Go-Jek has been signing up drivers in recent weeks, but it is not known how many will swing over from the incumbent dominant app, Grab.

The Straits Times understands some 20,000 drivers have expressed interest in signing up with the newcomer, but the firm would not reveal how many have actually downloaded the app.