Expect road closures, traffic delays with opening of Parliament on Monday

SINGAPORE - Motorists can expect a few roads to be closed and traffic delays in several areas next week as the 14th Parliament opens on Monday (Aug 24) at Parliament House and The Arts House.

To facilitate the event, Old Parliament Lane and Empress Place will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12.01am to 11.59pm on Monday.

These roads and lanes will also be closed from 1pm on Monday to 1am on Tuesday:

- Fullerton Road in the direction of St Andrew's Road (between Esplanade Drive and the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall)

- Connaught Drive (between St Andrew's Road and Fullerton Road)

- St Andrew's Road (between Connaught Drive and Coleman Street)

- Parliament Place (between Supreme Court Lane and St Andrew's Road)

- Extreme right lane of Parliament Place (between North Bridge Road and Supreme Court Lane)

During the closure, access will be granted only to police, emergency and authorised vehicles. Auxiliary police officers will be positioned at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Traffic delays are also expected along North Bridge Road, Stamford Road and Esplanade Drive.

In a statement on Saturday, police advised motorists to plan their route early and avoid these roads.

The Parliament House public carpark and The Arts House will also be closed to the public on Monday, from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Taxis, private-hire vehicles and vehicles of Singapore Cricket Club's members, staff and patrons will be allowed to enter via Fullerton Road and Connaught Drive (towards St Andrew's Road) to pick up or drop off passengers during the road closure.

Police also encouraged members of the public who are travelling to the affected areas to use public transport.

Public bus services affected by the closures will be diverted.

Similarly, motorists heading to Suntec City and Marina Square from High Street are to use alternative routes via Bras Basah Road or Esplanade Drive.

Vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction on the peripheral roads will be towed.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



On Monday, MPs, guests and staff will be spread across Parliament House and The Arts House.

Parliamentarians will take their oaths and make their affirmations from the Chamber in their respective locations.

President Halimah Yacob will then deliver her address at 8pm, setting out the agenda and plans of the Government for its five-year term.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time that an opening of Parliament will be held in more than one location.

At each location, there will be simultaneous screening of proceedings at the other location.

Police also reminded members of the public to refrain from conducting aerial activities - such as flying unmanned aircraft, kite-flying and hoisting tethered balloons - in the area and its vicinity during the event. They may call 6332-6666 for inquires.