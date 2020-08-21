Parliament to open at two locations - Parliament House and Arts House - on Aug 24

SINGAPORE - Proceedings for the opening of the 14th term of Parliament will be held at two locations - Parliament House and the Arts House - on Monday (Aug 24).

This is the first time that an opening of Parliament will be held in more than one location, the Clerk of Parliament said in a statement on Friday (Aug 21).

Parliament had previously approved continuity arrangements that allow Parliament sittings to take place in multiple locations during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Arts House - the Old Parliament House - was chosen due to factors such as its proximity to Parliament House and sufficient seating capacity for proceedings with safe distancing measures, said the statement.

MPs, guests and staff will be spread across both locations on Monday.

Parliamentarians will be taking their oaths and making their affirmations from the Chamber in their respective location, said the statement.

It added that President Halimah Yacob will deliver her address from the Chamber in Parliament House.

At each location, there will be simultaneous screening of the other location's proceedings.

Parliament expects subsequent sittings to resume at Parliament House only as there will not be invited guests at then.