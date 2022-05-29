Exclusive with SIA CEO: What's next for Singapore's national carrier?

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is looking to recruit about 2,000 cabin crew as air travel continues to pick up pace.

More than 800 cabin crew members have already been hired since hiring started in March. About three in five of these were former crew members who had left the job.

The remaining new crew members are set to be hired by the end of the company's current financial year next March, SIA said.

