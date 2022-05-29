All set to fly high: How SIA powered through an unprecedented crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic taught SIA valuable lessons on how to be resilient, innovative and agile, said SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - When the Straits Times met Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive Goh Choon Phong last week for an exclusive interview, he was looking a lot happier and more relaxed than he has been in two years.

And why not?

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top